Studio Media Unit by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (4551-11-4502R-32)
The Studio Media Unit from Huppe provides ample storage space while streamlining the look of a functional entertainment center. Designed by Joel Dupras, a rectangular base provides ample storage space within two large, slow-closing drawers with glass doors that allow for easy remote control signal reach. A table-top piece rests on the base and easily slides to maximize or minimize surface space, while its wood veneer finish brings a natural warmth to its sleek silhouette. Elegant, simple, and dynamic, this piece enhances modern entertainment areas in any configuration. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Smoked Wood