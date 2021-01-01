MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation - NC58 (deep rich brown w/ neutral undertone for deep dark skin)

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation - MAC put Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation to the ultimate test of seeing how long it wears and, not surprisingly, the formula lasts for a full 24 hours! This modern foundation combines a matte finish and medium-to-full buildable coverage with broad spectrum SPF 15 protection. Applies, builds and blends easily and evenly while controlling oil and shine with a non-caking, breathable formula. Comfortable and extremely long-wearing, it helps minimize the appearance of pores and imperfections, giving skin a smoother and more even look and finish. Available in our most inclusive range of colours.Key Claims & Benefits:24-hour wearNon-poringControls oil and shine, 6 hoursNon-acnegenicFor all skin types, especially oily skinStay-true colour, 24 hoursNon-fading/streaking/caking/settling, 24 hoursProvides immediate and long-term moisture, 8 hoursSweat- and humidity-resistantOil-free - Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation