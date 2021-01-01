From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Studio Circe Onyx Traditional Ornamental Woven Area Rug, 8'x10', Brown
Influenced by antique Persian Heriz motifs, Mohawk Homes Circe Area Rug enriches any space with its overdyed palette of black, dark espresso and mocha brown. Available in size 8'x10', this modern area rug is ideal for any office, entryway, living room or dining area. Woven with Mohawk Homes exclusive ecofriendly Everstrand, a premium polyester yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic water bottles, the rugs of the Studio Collection prove you dont have to sacrifice style for sustainability. While Everstrand is renowned for sensuous softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength stain resistance, dependable durability and an illustrious color clarity. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all-surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet & Rug Institute!