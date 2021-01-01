Students & Teachers Back to School K is for Kindergarten T-Shirt

This Cool K is for Kindergarten is perfect for the first day-last day and all the days in between. Hosting a special event or specific school function. Get one for everyone in the class. Your back to school squad tee for ladies,woman,girls. Inspired for kindergarten,kinder teachers,teachers aides,kindergarten boys and girls,students, parents,school staff & faculty. Works as a teacher & student gift for all holidays including, christmas,birthdays & teacher appreciation. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem