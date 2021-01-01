From valentino
Valentino 58MM Studded Aviator Sunglasses
Tinted sunglasses with edgy studded detailing 58mm lens width; 16mm bridge width; 140mm temple length 100% UV protection Tinted lenses Adjustable nose pads Case and cleaning cloth included Metal Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Valentino > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino. Color: Gold Green.