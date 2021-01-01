Stalwart Stubby Claw, Mini Fiberglass Hammer With Comfort Grip Handle, 8 Oz (Durable Tool for Home Repair, DIY, Building, Woodwork) (Red)

DURABLE The Stalwart Fiberglass Hammer is built to last. Made with a high-strength fiberglass handle and high carbon steel, this tool will help you get the job done with ease and ultimate precision.ESSENTIAL MULTIFUNCTIONAL TOOL With the comfort grip handle and curved claw design, this hammer is a great compact and easy to use tool for minor maintenances, building, woodwork, home repair, extracting or removing nails, hanging household items and home DIY projects. With the wide range of functions, this is an ideal tool for your home improvement needs and a perfect addition to any tool set.COMFORT GRIP HANDLE The cushion grip on the handle provides a soft barrier for tackling tough jobs. Easily clasp the handle for comfortable control, accuracy, and shock absorption while you work.PRODUCT DETAILSLength: 6 inches.Weight: 8oz.Material:45 carbon steel, TPR handle. Fiberglass handle with cushion grip, head high carbon steel handle fiberglass.Color: RedStalwart is committed to providing consumers with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products.NOTE: This is an exclusive product of Stalwart and ONLY Stubby Claw Hammers by Stalwart