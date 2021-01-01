12-Point box end design allows work on multiple fastener types including 6-point, 12-point, square, star and some rounded. 12-Point design also provides flexibility and versatility in wrench positioning. Constructed of chrome vanadium steel and heat treated for strength and durability. Professional grade, high polish finish. Short wrench body allows access to small work spaces. Size callout is hard stamped. Red color stripe helps identify SAE wrenches. Meets or exceeds ASME specifications. Hassle-free lifetime guarantee. Kobalt Stubby 1/2-in 12-point Standard (SAE) Standard Combination Wrench | 80874