From alder & ore
Stryker Chandelier by Alder & Ore - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (AEU2048136)
The Stryker Chandelier by Alder & Ore mixes and matches effortlessly within a range of rooms and dÃ©cor styles with a simple, airy silhouette. A gracefully curved set of arms are supported by a sleek, tapered stem with a decorative loop that is suspended by a linked chain. Cast glass diffusers filter an even and welcoming layer of light onto surroundings, and a beautiful finish lends an elegant touch to this striking chandelier. Alder & Ore features an eclectic blend of industrial and mid-century design, complete with rough-hewn metals, exposed or partially exposed lamping, and eccentric silhouettes. Each product brings a sense of rustic beauty to interior living spaces, either as a centerpiece or a functional luminaire, exuding an unmistakable warmth that illuminates as well as inspires. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome