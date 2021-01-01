Strong Woman Stands Up For Herself A Female Veteran USA Flag Premium T-Shirt

Vintage Strong Woman Stands Up For Herself A Female Veteran USA Flag tee makes great birthday, Xmas, thanksgiving, veteran's day gift for women patriot, strong women who is DD-214 veteran or retired soldier wanting to show they served in the military Featuring a female veteran of the US Military with American Flag tee makes great outfit for mom aunt grandma sister daughter wife friend who are proud soldiers, veterans of the US Army and patriots. Be proud & wear US Patriotic American pride outfit. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.