From jane win

Jane Win Strong Rising Sun Cutout Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold Plated

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Jane Win Strong Rising Sun Cutout Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold Plated: Ready to ship in 2-3 business days. Measuring one inch in diameter (on a gold chain that adjusts from sixteen to eighteen inches), this fourteen-karat gold-plated sterling-silver pendant is inspired by Henri Matisse’s cutouts. It’s a stunning double-sided take on Jane Win’s original Coin Collection, with—yep—cutouts: gorgeous outlines of the sun’s rays. And delicate starry detailing at the base of the pendant pulls it all together.14k yellow gold plated Length: 16"-18".

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com