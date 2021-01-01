Jane Win Strong Rising Sun Cutout Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold Plated: Ready to ship in 2-3 business days. Measuring one inch in diameter (on a gold chain that adjusts from sixteen to eighteen inches), this fourteen-karat gold-plated sterling-silver pendant is inspired by Henri Matisse’s cutouts. It’s a stunning double-sided take on Jane Win’s original Coin Collection, with—yep—cutouts: gorgeous outlines of the sun’s rays. And delicate starry detailing at the base of the pendant pulls it all together.14k yellow gold plated Length: 16"-18".