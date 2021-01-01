Strong Case for iPhone 13 - Clear

The Strong Case for iPhone 13 offers a minimal design with sturdy 2-layer construction. Made in part with recycled materials this sleek streamlined case features FortiCore™ shock absorption technology that provides up to 10 feet of drop protection tested to meet military standards (MIL-STD 810G).¹ The extended height raised-edge bezel protects your screen from scratches and cracks. And it's wireless charging compatible so you don't have to remove your case to charge your phone. ¹Based on independent testing.