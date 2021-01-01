From matador
MATADOR Blue Striped Leather 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug
Durable as they are striking in design, the MATADOR Collection of Leather rugs are meticulously made by hand-weaving leather strips as the weft of the rug and a fine cotton strand as the warp, resulting in a beautiful, rustic texture and interesting natural braided pattern. Add the smell and feel of real leather to any room with this hand woven blue leather rug. Made of soft leather interwoven with a cotton foundation, this rugged rug makes sense ecologically, aesthetically, and economically. Hand made in villages of North Central India, this leather rug has shades of dark blue, navy, light blue, and white stripes with blue cotton edging. An elegant complement to any decor, this leather and cotton rug is completely reversible and extremely durable.