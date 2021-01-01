Exclusive Home Curtains Navy/Grey Striped Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 63 in. L (Set of 2)

The Chateau faux silk grommet top window curtain panels are the perfect compliment to any room style. The gradient colored wide stripes provide a bold, yet artistic statement to your decor. The Chateau drapery is constructed with gorgeous, matte silver grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1.25" diameter, adding yet another touch to the richness and luxury of your decor. These window curtain panels will drape beautifully from any window that could use that perfect, finishing touch. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space. Color: Navy/Grey.