Volcom Stripe While Haute Tri Top
Soak up the sun in the Volcom Stripe While Haute Tri Top. Triangle top with adjustable shoulder straps and metal clasp closure at center back. Removable bra cups. Metal logo badge at front-left hem. 82% polyester, 18% elastane. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 13 in Chest Measurement: 24 in Sleeve Length: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.