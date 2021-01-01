From bcbgmaxazria
BCBGMAXAZRIA Stripe Maxi Dress
With a sleeveless design, plunging diamond neckline, and high-low flared hemline, the BCBGMAXAZRIA Stripe Maxi Dress is perfect for formal dinner or a sunny day out for lunch. Zipper back closure. Lace midsection for a flattering silhouette. 55% linen, 45% rayon; Contrast 1: 88% polyester, 12% spandex; Contrast 2: 100% polyester. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 60 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.