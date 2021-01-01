From kirkland's
Gray Stripe and Diamond Woven Area Rug, 5x7
Add a playful touch to any living room or office floor with our Gray Stripe and Diamond Woven Area Rug! Its neutral tones will easily match your existing décor! Rug measures 5 ft. 3 in. in length x 7 ft. in height Crafted of polypropylene Woven construction Medium pile Stripe and diamond pattern Hues of gray and black Pet friendly Rug pad not included Made in Turkey Care: Vacuum regularly. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.