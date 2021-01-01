My Hare Strip Down Wax Strips & Oil Wipes By My Hare in Red

This versatile kit allows you to easily remove unwanted hair anywhere on your body from legs and under arms, to intimate areas. It includes twelve double-sided wax strips that can be used twice on both sides, as well as post-wax wipes that help calm any irritation. About My Hare After working with celebrities, influencers, and models for fifteen years, the experts at WAX one of LA's top wax salons used their wisdom to develop My Hare: a collection of kits that are easy to use and deliver salon-quality results at home.