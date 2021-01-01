From off-white
Off-White Strings Boxy Cropped Denim Shirt
Advertisement
This chic of-the-moment denim shirt boasts a cropped silhouette with a fresh, urban-inspired feel. Spread collar Short sleeves Button front Chest buttoned flap pocket Side string ties Raw hem Cotton/polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Cropped silhouette About 22" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Designer and CEO Virgil Abloh launched to fame in 2012 for Off-White's streetwear-heavy aesthetic. Blending the cool look and feel of hoodies and sweatpants with highly tailored suiting, eveningwear and separates, Abloh consistently cites the cultural zeitgeist as ongoing inspiration. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Off-white > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Off-White. Color: Light Blue. Size: 2.