String Table Lamp by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (L161SRT1 WA3 63 EL0)

The String Table Lamp from Rotaliana by Luminart presents a minimal form made for maximum function. From designers and architects Dante Donegani and Giovanni Lauda, this piece is named after its string-like fabric cable that connects the two parts comprising its adjustable body. The slender aluminum arm is weighted by a cast iron base, while a circular head containing a dimmable LED module provides a clean and focused light with the touch of a sensor. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Color: White. Finish: Matt White