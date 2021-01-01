From gatsby
Gatsby StretchX Mane Stay Horse Hood, Hot Pink, X-Large
**Remember to measure for the perfect fit** The Gatsby StretchX Mane Stay Horse Hood helps to keep your horse’s mane, braids and band neat and clean, a must-have before a show. Made of a 4-way stretch spandex, this hood features a zipper that begins at the chin and runs down to the chest for easy on and off. A wide elastic belly wrap with a two-inch plastic buckle ensures the hood stays securely in place. The face design has no center seam, and it features large eye holes to reduce rubbing. It’s even machine washable for easy cleaning.