Michael Kors Collection Stretch-Cotton Cropped Trench Coat

Blending classic trench styling with a modern charm, this topper is cropped to the hip and cut in a boxy silhouette. It is crafted of crisp cotton with a hint of stretch for added comfort. Notch lapel Long sleeves with belted cuffs Double-breasted button front Epaulets Waist pockets Banded hem with belt loops and belt Storm flap Cotton/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his eponymous brand in 1981, Michael Kors has been taking the fashion world by storm with his luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. With multiple labels under his name, Kors' designs remain glamorous and effortlessand now include jewelry, handbags, shoes and eyewear. Designer Lifestyle - Michael Kors > Michael Kors Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Michael Kors Collection. Color: Sand. Size: 10.