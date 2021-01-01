bareMinerals Strengthen Your Skin Mini Serum & Eye Cream Duo

This powerhouse vegan duo strengthens skin to better resist daily damage and reduce visible signs of aging. The set includes an essential daily serum that is clinically shown to strengthen skin's barrier by 45% after 4 weeks, and a moisturizing eye cream - both powered by boosted Long Life Herb, a responsibly sourced plant extract. Add these to your routine for improved skin texture, tone and radiance. *Based on an 8-week clinical study of 29 female subjects. Kit Contents: Mini SKINLONGEVITY® Long Life Herb Serum Mini SKINLONGEVITY® Long Life Herb Eye Treatment.