Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (2021) Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote Pro
Hides behind your TV: The all-new design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup Super-fast startup: Plug it into your TV for a simple setup and start streaming channels like Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV Long-range Wi-Fi: Enjoy fast, smooth TV streaming in any room with a strong Wi-Fi connection that’s great for streaming in the best picture quality Rechargeable voice remote: Keep your Roku Voice Remote Pro powered for months on a single charge so you can say goodbye to batteries Find your lost remote: Simply say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” and your Roku remote will play a sound Private listening: Plug your headphones into the Roku remote with headphone jack or use a wireless pair with the Roku mobile app to listen without disturbing a quiet house Hands-free voice controls: Say “Hey Roku” to find your lost remote, play entertainment, control your streaming, and power up your TV from across the couch Breathtaking picture: Stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ with sharp resolution and vivid color Watch what you love: Upgrade your streaming with a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and 150+ Live TV channels for free on The Roku Channel Works with popular voice assistants: Enjoy easy voice control with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant