Fun Vintage & Retro 60s 70s Strawberry Retro Vintage Sunset Cute Food Fruit Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

A cute and awesome vintage sunset novelty graphic design. Features a distressed graphic of a sun setting and your favorite fruit. Perfect for those who appreciate 60s 70s 80s or 90s art. A simple and kawaii artwork that is both cool and retro. Great for a healthly diet enthusiast, fruit farmer, fruit smoothie enthusiast, boy, girl, men or women that is a fruit lover! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only