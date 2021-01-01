Stratum LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Iron - (302630-1010)

The Stratum LED Outdoor Wall Sconce from Hubbardton Forge is a crisp and clean fixture that brings a stylish flair to modern homes. With a familiar, rectangular box design, this piece emits a warm, inviting glow from an energy-efficient LED smoothly hidden within the frame. The light plays with a hanging backplate for an expressive touch that adds visual depth. Emitting dark sky friendly light, this piece aims to reduce light pollution while presenting a tasteful glow to an elegant, outdoor space. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Grey. Finish: Coastal Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting