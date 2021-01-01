The FootJoy Stratos Spikeless Luxury Casual offers comfort with a proprietary cushioning system that allows each step to absorb shock and return energy. Lace-up closure with pull tab at tongue for a comfortable fit. Lightweight cushioning. Outsole traction for a secure grip on any surface. Waterproof. Branding on upper. Upper made from leather and textile material. Lining and insole made out of textile material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.