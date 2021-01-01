Strato 4-Piece Sectional Sofa Luca Storm

Meet Strato. Designed by Mermelada Estudio, this vintage '70s-inspired sectional sofa is upholstered in soft white boucle with plush channel tufting on all sides. andamp;quot;Cozyandamp;quot; doesn't do it justice. Learn more about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Mermelada Estudio -Polyester blend boucle in white -Frame is benchmade with certified sustainable hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping -Clean with dry cleaning solvent only; do not use water -Keep out of direct sunlight -Assembled with simple sectional clip hardware, included -Imported