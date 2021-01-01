From brown & grey
Brown & Grey Strata Dark 6-Piece Charcoal Twin Comforter Set, Grey
Transform your bedroom decor easily with the vibrant, trend-right design of the Strata Bed-in-a-Bag set. Featuring a contemporary stripe pattern in shades of grey, black, white and taupe with colorful accents of purple, lime green and light turquoise. Comforter offers a generous finish size and a lofty fiberfill for extra comfort. The comforter also reverses to a coordinating geometric pattern for more style options. Full Dimensions: Comforter: 76 in. W x 86 in. L Bedskirt: 54 in. W x 75 in. L x 14 in. drop 2 Standard Shams: 20 in. H x 26 in. W Flat sheet: 81 in. W x 94 in. L Fitted sheet: 54 in. W x 75 in. L x 14 in. D 2 Standard Pillowcases: 20 in. H x 30 in. W Queen Dimensions: Comforter: 86 in. W x 86 in. L Bedskirt: 60 in. W x 80 in. L x 14 in. drop 2 Standard Shams: 20 in. H x 26 in. W Flat sheet: 90 in. W x 102 in. L Fitted sheet: 60 in. W x 80 in. L x 14 in. D 2 Standard Pillowcases: 20 in. H x 30 in. W King Dimensions: Comforter: 102 in. W x 86 in. L Bedskirt: 78 in. W x 80 in. L x 14 in. drop 2 King Shams: 20 in. H x 36 in. W Flat sheet: 108 in. W x 102 in. L Fitted sheet: 78 in. W x 80 in. L x 14 in. D 2 King Pillowcases: 20 in. H x 40 in. W. Color: Charcoal.