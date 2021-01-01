Inspired by the timeless artistry of Moroccan tiles, the Calabasas style will cover your floors in fashion. This rug is quality constructed with Mohawk's exclusive Weardated nylon, designed specifically to resist staining and crushing in high traffic areas of the home. Available in four colorations, pewter, light blue, navy and sunset. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad Item # 440795. Mohawk Home Strata 5 x 8 Navy Geometric Mid-Century Modern Area Rug | 12501 405 060096