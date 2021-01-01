Cinderella Divine - Strapless Twisted Ruched Sweetheart A-line Dress

Look fun and flirty in this dress designed by Cinderella Divine CJ87S. This playful dress features a sweetheart neckline with twisted ruched details on the bodice. The waist is cinched in a jeweled belt and forms a short A-line skirt. Look fashionably chic and fabulous in this cocktail dress by Cinderella Divine. Style: cidi_CJ87S Category: Homecoming Dresses Details: Strapless Twisted ruched Jeweled belt A-line dress Length: Short Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details.