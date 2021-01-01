Straight Outta Pasadena present Straight Outta Pasadena Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you love Pasadena? This is the perfect present for someone from Pasadena, someone who just got back from Pasadena, or if you just want to show off your Pasadena Pride! Show your Pasadena spirit with our Straight Outta Pasadena This funny Pasadena apparel is great for a Pasadena Souvenir in case you forgot to pick one up! Makes a great Pasadena present, and more! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only