Vintage Classic Birthday Born in 1980 Bday Apparel Straight Outta 1980 42nd Birthday Funny 42 Years Old Vintage Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This straight outta 1980 retro vintage classic 42nd birthday funny tees perfect for men women mom mother dad father sister brother boys girls husband wife uncle grandma grandpa or family ideas on 42nd birthday. Great present for who born in the year 1980 This straight outta 1980, 42 years old, 60s 50s 40s 30s 20s vintage 42nd bday 1980 apparel for born in 1980, 42nd birthday in September October November December January February March April Thanksgiving Christmas Anniversary and holiday party 2021 or 2022 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only