NANA Straight Bar w/Side CZs Mothers Ring 1-6 Simulated Birthstones - Sterling Silver - Size 5.5 Stone 5

This striking 'Straight Bar' Mother's Ring is personalized especially for you or the special "MOM" in your life. Your choice of 1 to 6 round brilliant cut simulated birthstones in Sterling Silver or solid 10 Karat white, yellow or rose Gold. The simulated birthstones measure 3.0mm each.This Mother's Ring is in a band design, with a contemporary feel. The band design is perfect to wear comfotably on an everyday basis.A gift of Family Jewelry is truly a gift of love. It celebrates the lives of those she loves.This ring can be customized as a traditional Mother's Ring - or create your own special design.Elegant gift packaging included.