Minka Aire Stout LED Ceiling Fan - Color: Black

The Stout LED Ceiling Fan by Minka Aire Fans offers clean lines ideal for any modern environment. With five blades stretching 54 inches end to end, this fan keeps things cool while coursing air throughout your home. Equipped with an LED luminaire to brighten up the space and a hand held remote control to manage fan speed, direction, and lighting. Other features include compatibility with the BOND smart control. Simply sync any iOS or Android smart device to the hub for seamless accessibility. Color: Black.