From roundhill furniture
Roundhill Furniture Stout Contemporary Panel Bedroom Set with King Bed, Dresser, Mirror, Night Stand, Chest, White
The set includes bed, dresser, mirror, nightstand, and chest. The bed features carved-in wood planks on its headboard and a low profile footboard that stands on wood tapered legs Chic, modern white finish with a delicate wood grain pattern. Drawers operate easily on metal guides underneath and curved metal bar pulls in brushed nickel finish Made from sturdy engineered wood. Black finished base with the tapered feet add a solid contrast with the white finish Dimensions: Assembled king bed: 79.37"W x 84"D x 56.5"H. King Headboard: 79.37"W x 2.44"D x 56.5"H, King Footboard: 78.98"W x 2.44"D x 16.73"H, Side Rail: 81.1"W x 0.71"D x 5.51"H. Dresser: 58"W x 16"D x 37"H. Mirror:39"W x 0.87"D x 35.12"H. Nightstand: 23"W x 16"D x 25"H. Chest: 31"W x 16"D x 50"H Some assembly needed. Photo may slightly different from actual Item in terms of color due to the monitor's display Ships in several boxes, may ship separately