Stormin 13" Euro Pillow Top Queen Mattress

Part of Stormin Collection from Furniture of AmericaWhite and gray finishHanes stratus fr cover360 foam encased edge support system 3.5" of 4 sides edge casingIndividual pocket coils lumbar supportFoam encased individually wrapped high profile pocket coil with 6 gauge border wirePremium foam: 1" gel infused visco memory foamMulti layer hd polyurethaneFoam innerspring support baseDeluxe grey 1 1/2" tape with tex 60 yellow kevlar thread stitchingNumber of coils: 390Luxury plush comfortMattress is available in Full Queen King & Cal. King sizes.13" Euro pillow top with gel infused memory foam with foam encase edge support system. Available in Full, Queen, Cal.King, and E.King sizes.