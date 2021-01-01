From star wars
Star Wars Storm Trooper 22 in. White Embossed Spinner Suitcase
The Storm Trooper 22 in. White Embossed Spinner Suitcase is specially designed with the assurance of quality and strength. It features an officially-licensed storm troopers design and textured details for an enhanced visual appeal. Constructed from dent-proof molded ABS plastic, this lightweight suitcase ensures long-term use. It has a main storage compartment, one wet-dry compartment, and two mesh pockets for storing items. Its divided main compartment offers easy organization of the clothes. With a 2 in. gusset, this hard-side suitcase provides additional storage space. It is equipped with retractable handles and 360° spinner wheels that let you drag the weight in any direction without any hassle.