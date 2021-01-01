From ebern designs
Storage Rack Wood Shelf 3 Tier Bookcase Shelf Storage Organizer
Advertisement
With its classic, sturdy design, this elegant shelving unit fulfills both style and functionality requirements. Its two sections holds the Small Storage Basket perfectly and can be used to store books, toys, magazines, and any other accessories you may want to hide away. Easily mix and match with the other Storage Shelves for additional storage. 1. Traditional 2 Shelf is great for books or storage. 2. Constructed of solid/composite wood. 3. Assembly required. 4. Its two sections holds the Espresso small storage basket perfectly and can be used to store books, toys, magazines, and any other accessories you may want to hide away. 5. Modern simple fashion, fits all different indoor environment. Specifications:1. Color: Brown. 2. Material: P2 MDF. 3. Size: 25.2"W x 11.2"D x 29.2"H. 4. Shelf Clearance: 12". 5. The Two Inner Shelves: 23.6"W x 11.1"D x 12"H. Note:1.When receiving the goods, please confirm the product according to the listing of instructions. Once you find Less pieces, please provide relevant pictures to contact us. We will deal it in the time. 2.Please install goods with the instruction manual. 3.It is recommended that the installation should not be too tight to adjust easily. After the structure is installed, firm the interface for more stability.