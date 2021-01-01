From homepop
Storage Ottoman Bench Aqua - HomePop
In need of a bench that also has storage? Look no further than this Storage Bench from Homepop and add this colorful aqua ottoman to your home. Pull this ottoman up to your favorite chair and prop up your feet to relax easy. Use the storage compartment of this ottoman to store your favorite blankets and reach inside for one if you are feeling cold. This storage bench also doubles as additional seating. Easy to maintain, simply spot or wipe clean as needed. Supports up to 250 pounds. Pattern: Chevron.