Easyfashion Storage Dresser with 8 Fabric Drawers, Dark Gray
Our organizer dresser is crafted of premium iron, durable non-woven fabric and healthy MDF boards for your long-term use. Eight easy-pull drawers provide heaps of storage for clothing, socks, towels, underwear and toys. Featuring a lightweight design, this fabric dresser tower is easy to move from room to room which perfectly meets your changing needs. The combination of efficient storage function and cute look makes this dresser great for closets, nurseries, bathrooms, entryways, apartments and small spaces. We also supply other sized fabric drawer dressers for you to choose from.