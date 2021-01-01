Quitters Do Win In Smoking Stop Kick The Cigarette Butt Anti Smoking Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a former smoker and you are someone that survived the road to quitting? Quitting smoking is very hard and you should be proud that you are one of the few that said no despite of the withdrawals and cravings. Wear this on any occasion! Perfect for people that quit smoking, smoking cessation, cigarette refusals, lung cancer survivors or any one you know that quit smoking for good. Perfect to give on any occasion like Christmas or reunions. Add this to your cart now! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only