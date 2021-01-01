From missguided
Missguided Stop I'M Blushing Liquid Blush - Pour It Up
The Stop I'm Blushing Liquid blusher leaves cheeks and lips glowing and lifted. The squeezy tube and buildable formula allows for easy application. please note: product is non-returnable *This product does not ship to select countries. Ingredients - Aqua (Water), Cyclopentasiloxane, Isododecane, Dimethicone, Mica, Talc, Butylene glycol, Neopentyl glycol diheptanoate, PEG-10 dimethicone, Propanediol, PEG/PPG-18/18 dimethicone, Polysilicone-11, Silica, Sodium chloride, Disteardimonium hectorite, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium dehydroacetate, Synthetic fluorphlogopite, Parfum [Fragrance], Potassium sorbate, Propylene carbonate, Acrylates/dimethicone copolymer, Methicone, Caprylyl glycol, Calcium stearate, Magnesium stearate, Laureth-12, Tin oxide. +/-:CI 77163 [Bismuth oxychloride], CI 77491 [Iron oxides], CI 77891 [Titanium dioxide], CI 77492 [Iron oxides], CI 77499 [Iron oxides], CI 15850 [Red 6 lake - Red 7 lake - Red 6], CI 45410 [Red 27 lake - Red 28 lake - Red 27], CI 16035 [Red 40 lake], CI 73360 [Red 30 lake], CI 42090 [Blue 1 lake], CI 19140 [Yellow 5 lake], CI 15985 [Yellow 6 lake].