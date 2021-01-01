From artek
Stool 60 by Artek - Color: Black (28000153)
One of Artek's best sellers, Stool 60 has limitless applications and lasting appeal. This L-leg stool features legs made of solid birch reinforced by thin pieces of plywood that are glued where the leg is bent, making it extremely durable. Stackable, portable and offered in eleven finishes. Designed in 1933. Finnish architect and designer Alvar Aalto established a legacy of durable and modern decor options with Artek, founded in 1935. Modern aesthetics that withstand the test of time coupled with high functionality are essential to the Artek philosophy. Artek's chic pendants elevate any space with their sleek design and classic colors, making corporate offices feel lived-in and private homes feel minimal and open. Color: Black.