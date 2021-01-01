Stonewashed Flax Linen Pillowcase - Set Of Two - KING - Also in: STANDARD

"" Rest your head on the softest pillowcases you\'d ever have. Lived-in look from the first night. " Heirloom-quality. Organic textures. Vibrant colors. These pillowcases are definitely keeper. Stonewashed for maximum comfort and extreme softness, which suits every kind of sleeper incredibly serious). Hypoallergenic and chemical-free. Don\'t forget that it gets better in time. What more to ask? Each pillow is OEKO-TEX ® certified and made sustainably without any harmful substances. Made from 100% European flax linen in Lithuania and woven to perfect weight.