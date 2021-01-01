French Connection – Stonewash Rug | Cherokee Strawberry Style | Modern Boho Home Décor | Rectangle Accent Area Rug | 100% Cotton | Measures 2'4" x 4' | Blush

FRENCH CONNECTION RUG COLLECTION – The Stonewash Rug collection by French Connection combines globally-inspired designs with timeless style for uniquely impactful décor. Our Stonewash rugs showcase an intricate and subtle ethnic-inspired design MODERN BOHO DESIGN – This boho chic area rug is an easy way to elevate, refresh and revamp your living space. Pair with similar tones and patterns for a cohesive look or style with different colors and textures for an eclectic bohemian feel VERSATILE HOME DÉCOR – Available in a variety of size options and styles perfect for any room in your house including bedrooms, living rooms or kitchens. Also ideal for high traffic areas and entryways due to the low pile EASY MAITENENCE – All French Connection Stonewash rugs are easy to maintain. Simply spot clean with mild detergent, cold water and a cloth. Vacuum or shake the rug as needed. Intended for indoor use only PREMIUM QUALITY – The artfully distressed look is achieved using a premium manufacturing technique. This accent rug is made from 100% printed cotton and imported from India! Using a rug pad (sold separately) is recommended