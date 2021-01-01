10" Stoneware Pie Pan Orange - Threshold

Add a seasonal splash of color to your serveware collection with the 10-Inch Stoneware Pie Pan from Threshold™. This round pie dish is designed in a burnt orange finish with a light brown base and a scalloped rim for a beautiful look. Ideal for making sweet and savory pies, tarts, quiches and more, this stoneware pie pan allows heat to be absorbed and distributed evenly for consistent baking results. It's an all-in-one baking, serving and storage item that you can mix and match with other dinnerware and accessories to create a cheerful tablescape for fall gatherings and beyond.