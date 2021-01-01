From hearth & hand with magnolia
Stoneware Cake Stand Sour Cream - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Whether it's Easter, a loved one's birthday or any other special occasion, this Stoneware Cake Stand from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia will help you celebrate your favorite moments. Made from stoneware, this round cake stand features a pedestal base, making it easy to hold and place on the table. This white cake stand is perfect to serve your favorite cake, breakfast treats or a smattering of cupcakes to display sweet delicacies in the style they deserve. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.