Stones Outdoor Lamp by Oluce - Color: White (OL-STONE-215-WH)
Stones Outdoor Lamp are unique outdoor lights that look at home indoors as well. Made of durable, weather-tested polyethylene. Can be used individually but look best in clusters. Available in three sizes. Small style is packaged in a set of 2 -- price shown is for 2 units. Medium and Large styles are singles and quoted for one unit. Master designer Giuseppe Ostuni founded Italy-based lighting brand Oluce in 1945. Now the oldest Italian design company still in existence and actively producing today, many of Oluce's domed lights are now on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Ostuni's award-winning and dramatically arced floor lamps, domed table lamps and pendants, glass scones, and uniquely-shaped outdoor lighting have influenced the lighting and design industry for decades and will continue to do so for generations to come. Color: White.