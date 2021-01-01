Stoneridge Pedestal Coffee Table
Description
A wow-worthy coffee table: It makes takeout dinner at the end of a long day that. much. better. Its statement design makes it a great fit in modern and glam spaces alike, and since it measures 36" across, it works in smaller living rooms, too. Made from metal rods that alternate in height, the pedestal base has an hourglass silhouette in a champagne-gold finish. The circular tempered glass tabletop lets the base shine through to showcase a starburst effect underneath. The best part? This coffee table arrives fully assembled.Features:Product Type: Coffee TablePieces Included: Stools Included: NoStyle: Traditional;CoastalTop Shape: RoundTop Color: ClearBase Color: Champagne GoldTop Material: GlassTop Material Details: Tempered glassTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Glass Type: Tempered GlassTop Wood Species: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: NoGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: PedestalQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Tray Top: NoOpen Base: NoSet Type: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:SCS Certified: TAA Compliant: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCE Certified: YesADA Compliant: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: GSA Approved: CALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: UKCA Marked: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:shipping dimensions 48 x 40 x 45 106 ships freightOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 18.66Overall Length - End to End: 36Overall Depth - Front to Back: 36Overall Product Weight: 57.86Table Top Thickness: 0.25Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: NoDistance Between Shelves: Interior Shelf Width - Side to Side: Interior Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: