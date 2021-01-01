From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Stoneland Faux Leather Double Reclining Power Loveseat with Console, Dark Brown
POWER RECLINING LOVESEAT: This dual sided reclining loveseat delivers big comfort and luxurious looks with the cool look of leather and the warm feel of fabric COMFORT AND DURABILITY: Wrapped in faux leather upholstery; One touch power control with adjustable positions; Center console with storage and 2 cup holders; Power cord included; UL listed CHOCOLATE BROWN: This deep shade of brown brings out the beauty of the high performance padded faux leather; It's extra durable and easy to clean – how convenient HOME THEATER SEATING: Measuring 82inches Wide by 41inches Deep by 42inches Height with a fully reclined length of 70inches, this sofa creates a lounge space you can't wait to get back to ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Install easy-off chair back and plug into the wall and it's ready to enjoy; Screwdriver (not included) required; Fits through doorways 32inches or wider DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries; The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses; For every taste and budget